Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool playground

LUXURY PROPERTY! CLOSE TO AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS, COMMUNITY POOL, PARKS, PLAYGROUNDS, HIKE AND BIKE TRAILS. GRANITE COUNTERS, UNDER MOUNT SINKS IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. HIGH END GE APPLIANCES INCLUDING REFRIGERATOR. 4 BEDROOMS WITH THE MASTER AND ONE OTHER BEDROOM DOWN. 2 BEDROOMS UP. 3 FULL BATHS. HUGE PANTRY, TONS OF KITCHEN CABINETS. SORRY NO PETS.