11267 Bakersfield
Last updated August 15 2019 at 12:00 AM

11267 Bakersfield

11267 Bakersfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11267 Bakersfield Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful 2-story home, upon entering new double wrought iron door, spiral staircase, spacious living, dinning area perfect for entertaining. Open Kitchen, granite countertops, refrigerator included, lots of cabinets and pantry. Fireplace in living room. Spacious master bedroom with door to backyard. French doors leading into the office. Game room with cabinet and large Media room with (7) surround sound speakers, screen and projector. 2nd Master suite upstairs with bathroom. Separate jack and jill bedrooms. Large backyard with new electric fence and patio for family fun.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11267 Bakersfield have any available units?
11267 Bakersfield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11267 Bakersfield have?
Some of 11267 Bakersfield's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11267 Bakersfield currently offering any rent specials?
11267 Bakersfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11267 Bakersfield pet-friendly?
No, 11267 Bakersfield is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11267 Bakersfield offer parking?
Yes, 11267 Bakersfield offers parking.
Does 11267 Bakersfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11267 Bakersfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11267 Bakersfield have a pool?
No, 11267 Bakersfield does not have a pool.
Does 11267 Bakersfield have accessible units?
No, 11267 Bakersfield does not have accessible units.
Does 11267 Bakersfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11267 Bakersfield has units with dishwashers.

