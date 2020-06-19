11267 Bakersfield

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Beautiful 2-story home, upon entering new double wrought iron door, spiral staircase, spacious living, dinning area perfect for entertaining. Open Kitchen, granite countertops, refrigerator included, lots of cabinets and pantry. Fireplace in living room. Spacious master bedroom with door to backyard. French doors leading into the office. Game room with cabinet and large Media room with (7) surround sound speakers, screen and projector. 2nd Master suite upstairs with bathroom. Separate jack and jill bedrooms. Large backyard with new electric fence and patio for family fun.