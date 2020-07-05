11266 Round Mountain Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Award winning 4 bedroom floor plan in much sought after Panther Creek!! You will love the location by Morning Dove Park. This high-quality property is much larger than it looks from the front. Open kitchen features gas cooktop, tremendous counter and cabinet space, breakfast bar, plant ledges and skylight. Desireable split bedroom plan. Master bedroom with a large bath featuring a garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closets. Nice size, separate utility room. The owner is a licensed real estate agent.