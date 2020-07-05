All apartments in Frisco
Last updated June 5 2019 at 5:57 AM

10229 Promontory Drive

10229 Promontory Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10229 Promontory Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
media room
GREAT LOCATION!This comfortable 4 bed, 3.5 bath corner lot in the heart of Frisco is ready for you to call home. A fantastic floorplan with beautiful wood floors, open concept kitchen with granite countertops that joins a large living room with two story ceiling, gas fireplace and plenty of natural light. Large master down with private ensuite bath with his and her vanities, soaking tub, separate shower, and large walk-in closet.Iron spindle staircase leads to three bedrooms, two full baths(1- Jack-n-Jill), game room, and pre-wired media room. New carpet upstairs 2019, new board-on-board fence in 2016, new high efficiency 16 SEER HVAC May 2017, and plenty of room to create the backyard of your dreams.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10229 Promontory Drive have any available units?
10229 Promontory Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10229 Promontory Drive have?
Some of 10229 Promontory Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10229 Promontory Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10229 Promontory Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10229 Promontory Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10229 Promontory Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10229 Promontory Drive offer parking?
No, 10229 Promontory Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10229 Promontory Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10229 Promontory Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10229 Promontory Drive have a pool?
No, 10229 Promontory Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10229 Promontory Drive have accessible units?
No, 10229 Promontory Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10229 Promontory Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10229 Promontory Drive has units with dishwashers.

