10229 Promontory Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room media room

GREAT LOCATION!This comfortable 4 bed, 3.5 bath corner lot in the heart of Frisco is ready for you to call home. A fantastic floorplan with beautiful wood floors, open concept kitchen with granite countertops that joins a large living room with two story ceiling, gas fireplace and plenty of natural light. Large master down with private ensuite bath with his and her vanities, soaking tub, separate shower, and large walk-in closet.Iron spindle staircase leads to three bedrooms, two full baths(1- Jack-n-Jill), game room, and pre-wired media room. New carpet upstairs 2019, new board-on-board fence in 2016, new high efficiency 16 SEER HVAC May 2017, and plenty of room to create the backyard of your dreams.