Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym pool pool table bbq/grill internet access media room yoga parking coffee bar

Find your new home at Cortland Presidio East Apartments. We offer alluring one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with premier amenities including our state-of-the-art fitness center and yoga room, resort-style saltwater pool with cabanas, billiards room, outdoor kitchen with grilling area, and so much more! Haslet Elementary, Wilson Middle School, VR Eaton High School, Federal Aviation Administration, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital, and Mercedes-Benz Financial are only a short distance away from Vera Presidio Apartments. As a resident, you'll also be just minutes from a variety of great dining, shopping, and entertainment options, including Alliance Town Center, Presidio Towne Crossing, Altitude Trampoline Park, The Golf Club at Champions Circle, Fort Worth Zoo, and Fort Worth Stockyards! With excellent access to major roads such as Interstate 35W, you can be anywhere in the area in just minutes. Apartment living has never been so luxurious or convenient!