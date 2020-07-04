All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 9519 Santa Clara Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9519 Santa Clara Drive
Last updated December 17 2019 at 12:04 AM

9519 Santa Clara Drive

9519 Santa Clara Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9519 Santa Clara Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Linda Vista Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great location right off Camp Bowie and IH 820 with quick access to I20 and I30. Nice porch to relax and enjoy cookouts. Kitchen has an open view to living room. Very large backyard is great for pets and kids. Detached garage as well as a covered spot for an additional car or boat.

Public Driving Directions: On 820 S, take exit to W Camp Bowie, right on Alameda, a left, on Santa Clara. The property is to the left.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,020, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,020

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9519 Santa Clara Drive have any available units?
9519 Santa Clara Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 9519 Santa Clara Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9519 Santa Clara Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9519 Santa Clara Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9519 Santa Clara Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9519 Santa Clara Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9519 Santa Clara Drive offers parking.
Does 9519 Santa Clara Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9519 Santa Clara Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9519 Santa Clara Drive have a pool?
No, 9519 Santa Clara Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9519 Santa Clara Drive have accessible units?
No, 9519 Santa Clara Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9519 Santa Clara Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9519 Santa Clara Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9519 Santa Clara Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9519 Santa Clara Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Watervue
8660 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Place at Westover Hills
6200 Pershing Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Highpoint Urban Living
650 S Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Monticello Oaks Townhomes
150 Boland St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University