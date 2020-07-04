9519 Santa Clara Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great location right off Camp Bowie and IH 820 with quick access to I20 and I30. Nice porch to relax and enjoy cookouts. Kitchen has an open view to living room. Very large backyard is great for pets and kids. Detached garage as well as a covered spot for an additional car or boat.



Public Driving Directions: On 820 S, take exit to W Camp Bowie, right on Alameda, a left, on Santa Clara. The property is to the left.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,020, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,020



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.