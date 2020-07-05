9437 Saltbrush Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

This is the one you've been looking for! Highly sought-after Harmon Ranch at Presidio West, four bedrooms, master and second bedroom down. Three full baths! Soaring ceiling in living room features stone fireplace and curved staircase winding to the upstairs game room and two more bedrooms. Large formal dining off the front door with space for extra dining furniture. Special touches such as an art niche, iron stair railings, gorgeous dark cabinetry accented by stainless steel appliances and granite. Breakfast room overlooking nice large back yard.