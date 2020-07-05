All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
9437 Saltbrush Street
9437 Saltbrush Street

9437 Saltbrush Street · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

9437 Saltbrush Street, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Presidio West

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
This is the one you've been looking for! Highly sought-after Harmon Ranch at Presidio West, four bedrooms, master and second bedroom down. Three full baths! Soaring ceiling in living room features stone fireplace and curved staircase winding to the upstairs game room and two more bedrooms. Large formal dining off the front door with space for extra dining furniture. Special touches such as an art niche, iron stair railings, gorgeous dark cabinetry accented by stainless steel appliances and granite. Breakfast room overlooking nice large back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9437 Saltbrush Street have any available units?
9437 Saltbrush Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9437 Saltbrush Street have?
Some of 9437 Saltbrush Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9437 Saltbrush Street currently offering any rent specials?
9437 Saltbrush Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9437 Saltbrush Street pet-friendly?
No, 9437 Saltbrush Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9437 Saltbrush Street offer parking?
Yes, 9437 Saltbrush Street offers parking.
Does 9437 Saltbrush Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9437 Saltbrush Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9437 Saltbrush Street have a pool?
No, 9437 Saltbrush Street does not have a pool.
Does 9437 Saltbrush Street have accessible units?
No, 9437 Saltbrush Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9437 Saltbrush Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9437 Saltbrush Street has units with dishwashers.

