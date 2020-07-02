All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 9112 Penny Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9112 Penny Lane
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:29 AM

9112 Penny Lane

9112 Penny Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9112 Penny Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Poynter Crossing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool
garage
Home Sweet Home! This beautiful and spacious, 2 story, 4 bedroom home, displays 2.5 baths, 3 living areas, 2 dining, inviting game room upstairs, eat-in kitchen, lots of cabinet space and a large walk-in pantry. Master has an elegant garden tub, dual sinks, and huge walk-in closet.
Soak up some vitamin D in your peaceful, large privacy fenced backyard, that is ideal for entertaining.
Enjoy the refreshing community pool, walking trail, and great parks. Located in a quiet community close to Hulen providing easy access to shopping, restaurants, and downtown Fort Worth.
Pets are a case by case basis. 2 Year Minimum Lease is Required. CISD schools! Schedule your showing today - Virtual Tours are available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9112 Penny Lane have any available units?
9112 Penny Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9112 Penny Lane have?
Some of 9112 Penny Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9112 Penny Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9112 Penny Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9112 Penny Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9112 Penny Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9112 Penny Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9112 Penny Lane offers parking.
Does 9112 Penny Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9112 Penny Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9112 Penny Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9112 Penny Lane has a pool.
Does 9112 Penny Lane have accessible units?
No, 9112 Penny Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9112 Penny Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9112 Penny Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Sevona Avion
14500 Sovereign Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Crestwood Place
3900 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University