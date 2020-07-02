9112 Penny Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking pool garage

Home Sweet Home! This beautiful and spacious, 2 story, 4 bedroom home, displays 2.5 baths, 3 living areas, 2 dining, inviting game room upstairs, eat-in kitchen, lots of cabinet space and a large walk-in pantry. Master has an elegant garden tub, dual sinks, and huge walk-in closet.

Soak up some vitamin D in your peaceful, large privacy fenced backyard, that is ideal for entertaining.

Enjoy the refreshing community pool, walking trail, and great parks. Located in a quiet community close to Hulen providing easy access to shopping, restaurants, and downtown Fort Worth.

Pets are a case by case basis. 2 Year Minimum Lease is Required. CISD schools! Schedule your showing today - Virtual Tours are available!