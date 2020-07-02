9112 Penny Lane

Amenities
Home Sweet Home! This beautiful and spacious, 2 story, 4 bedroom home, displays 2.5 baths, 3 living areas, 2 dining, inviting game room upstairs, eat-in kitchen, lots of cabinet space and a large walk-in pantry. Master has an elegant garden tub, dual sinks, and huge walk-in closet.
Soak up some vitamin D in your peaceful, large privacy fenced backyard, that is ideal for entertaining.
Enjoy the refreshing community pool, walking trail, and great parks. Located in a quiet community close to Hulen providing easy access to shopping, restaurants, and downtown Fort Worth.
Pets are a case by case basis. 2 Year Minimum Lease is Required. CISD schools! Schedule your showing today - Virtual Tours are available!