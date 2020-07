Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry range Property Amenities parking

Adventurous living in an established neighborhood with shade trees. Freshly painted exterior and interior 3 bedroom 1.5 bath has carpet, tile and wood floors. Jack and Jill style closet, kitchen with connected dining and built in china cabinet. Bathroom has high vaulted ceiling with skylight. Cozy home for you and your family and large backyard for plenty of family gatherings.

*****LEASE WITH OPTION TO BUY *****