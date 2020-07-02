Amenities

8769 Garden Springs Dr. Available 07/15/19 *COMING SOON* Fort Worth/Crowley: SPACIOUS 4/2,SPLIT BEDROOM LAYOUT FOR PRIVACY - Immaculate home features Great floorplan with two living areas and a large kitchen. Fourth bedroom would make a great study. Close to schools and ready for new renters! Storage shed in backyard, too! Neighborhood amenities include a pool and other outdoor recreation areas (hoa fees paid by us, all you have to do is enjoy the amenities!).



Near Jackie Carden Elementary, Crowley Middle & North Crowley High School.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



