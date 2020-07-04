Spacious 4 bedroom home (all upstairs) with large backyard. Great open concept downstairs with no carpet downstairs. Over sized pantry and laundry room. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Half bathroom downstairs off entry. Two full size bathrooms located upstairs. Over-sized bedrooms. Centrally located to all your local shopping centers and schools. Saginaw School District was recently rated one DFW's most prestigious districts.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8661 Boswell Meadows Drive have any available units?
8661 Boswell Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8661 Boswell Meadows Drive have?
Some of 8661 Boswell Meadows Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8661 Boswell Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8661 Boswell Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.