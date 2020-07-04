All apartments in Fort Worth
8661 Boswell Meadows Drive

Location

8661 Boswell Meadows Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 4 bedroom home (all upstairs) with large backyard. Great open concept downstairs with no carpet downstairs. Over sized pantry and laundry room. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Half bathroom downstairs off entry. Two full size bathrooms located upstairs. Over-sized bedrooms. Centrally located to all your local shopping centers and schools. Saginaw School District was recently rated one DFW's most prestigious districts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8661 Boswell Meadows Drive have any available units?
8661 Boswell Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8661 Boswell Meadows Drive have?
Some of 8661 Boswell Meadows Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8661 Boswell Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8661 Boswell Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8661 Boswell Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8661 Boswell Meadows Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8661 Boswell Meadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8661 Boswell Meadows Drive offers parking.
Does 8661 Boswell Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8661 Boswell Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8661 Boswell Meadows Drive have a pool?
No, 8661 Boswell Meadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8661 Boswell Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 8661 Boswell Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8661 Boswell Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8661 Boswell Meadows Drive has units with dishwashers.

