Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Lovely 3-2-2 with great curb appeal available for quick move in. Fresh and ready for new tenants. Opens to formal living and dining areas. Island kitchen with stainless appliances overlooks nice family room with wood burning fireplace. Master bath has double vanity, garden tub, separate shower, walk in closet, and linen storage. Split bedroom arrangement, nice separate utility room includes washer & dryer. Located in popular Keller ISD.