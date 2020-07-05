8377 Edgepoint Trl

Amenities

A perfectly crafted 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home built in 2005 in a sought out Hurst neighborhood. Newly painted & hardwood throughout. Open floor plan & solar panels. Spacious bedrooms with a master that features a master bath with an attached den for an office! Enjoy the private community with a quick walk to Lakes of River Trails. Minutes from major highways and restaurants in a highly desired HEB school district. Deposit is equal to 1 Months rent. Income must meet 3x the rent amount. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant. To schedule a viewing or apply, log onto www.renterswarehouse.com, click "find a rental" and type in address to view the home. To put in an App on the property, go to https://renterswarehouse.com/tenant-resources and click on "Apply for a lease", register for a Free Account, type in Ft Worth for the market and find your property.