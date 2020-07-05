All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 25 2019 at 4:52 PM

8377 Edgepoint Trl

8377 Edgepoint Trail · No Longer Available
Location

8377 Edgepoint Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76053
River Trails

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
A perfectly crafted 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home built in 2005 in a sought out Hurst neighborhood. Newly painted & hardwood throughout. Open floor plan & solar panels. Spacious bedrooms with a master that features a master bath with an attached den for an office! Enjoy the private community with a quick walk to Lakes of River Trails. Minutes from major highways and restaurants in a highly desired HEB school district. Deposit is equal to 1 Months rent. Income must meet 3x the rent amount. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant. To schedule a viewing or apply, log onto www.renterswarehouse.com, click "find a rental" and type in address to view the home. To put in an App on the property, go to https://renterswarehouse.com/tenant-resources and click on "Apply for a lease", register for a Free Account, type in Ft Worth for the market and find your property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8377 Edgepoint Trl have any available units?
8377 Edgepoint Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 8377 Edgepoint Trl currently offering any rent specials?
8377 Edgepoint Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8377 Edgepoint Trl pet-friendly?
No, 8377 Edgepoint Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8377 Edgepoint Trl offer parking?
No, 8377 Edgepoint Trl does not offer parking.
Does 8377 Edgepoint Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8377 Edgepoint Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8377 Edgepoint Trl have a pool?
No, 8377 Edgepoint Trl does not have a pool.
Does 8377 Edgepoint Trl have accessible units?
No, 8377 Edgepoint Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 8377 Edgepoint Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 8377 Edgepoint Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8377 Edgepoint Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 8377 Edgepoint Trl does not have units with air conditioning.

