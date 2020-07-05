All apartments in Fort Worth
7858 Blake Court

7858 Blake Court · No Longer Available
Location

7858 Blake Court, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Bend Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
dog park
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
!!! Free Rent for December !!! This spacious home in the Park Bend area of Keller features a formal dining or office area, a large open kitchen with island and stainless steel appliances and breakfast nook, and a large living room with fireplace. The master suite features a walk in closet with lots of shelf space and attached bath with dual vanities, garden tub and separate shower. The 3 guest bedrooms are roomy and are split from the master bedroom. The backyard features a covered patio with ceiling fans and a fenced in pet run. Available for 6, 12 or 18 month lease agreement. 1 pet allowed, 50 pounds or smaller with a $500 pet deposit. !!! No rent for December with a December move in !!!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7858 Blake Court have any available units?
7858 Blake Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7858 Blake Court have?
Some of 7858 Blake Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7858 Blake Court currently offering any rent specials?
7858 Blake Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7858 Blake Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7858 Blake Court is pet friendly.
Does 7858 Blake Court offer parking?
No, 7858 Blake Court does not offer parking.
Does 7858 Blake Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7858 Blake Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7858 Blake Court have a pool?
No, 7858 Blake Court does not have a pool.
Does 7858 Blake Court have accessible units?
No, 7858 Blake Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7858 Blake Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7858 Blake Court does not have units with dishwashers.

