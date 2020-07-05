7858 Blake Court

Amenities

!!! Free Rent for December !!! This spacious home in the Park Bend area of Keller features a formal dining or office area, a large open kitchen with island and stainless steel appliances and breakfast nook, and a large living room with fireplace. The master suite features a walk in closet with lots of shelf space and attached bath with dual vanities, garden tub and separate shower. The 3 guest bedrooms are roomy and are split from the master bedroom. The backyard features a covered patio with ceiling fans and a fenced in pet run. Available for 6, 12 or 18 month lease agreement. 1 pet allowed, 50 pounds or smaller with a $500 pet deposit. !!! No rent for December with a December move in !!!

Contact us to schedule a showing.