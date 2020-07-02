7557 Sweet Meadows Drive

Amenities

This stunning 4/2/2 is conveniently located off the new Chisholm Trail Parkway providing quick, nearly traffic free commutes to downtown Fort Worth in just over 15 minutes.The kitchen is huge and provides loads of counter space and storage and has been updated with newer white appliances and granite countertops. With 2 living and 2 dining areas this property provides more than enough entertaining areas which could also be repurposed as an office, play room, etc. With a split floorplan, the master is separate from the other 3 secondary bedrooms and is complete with a large jetted tub, separate stand up shower, 2 vanities, linen closet, and large walk in closet. The large fenced backyard includes an 8' privacy fence as well as a built in storage shed.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.