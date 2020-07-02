All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated January 23 2020 at 5:49 AM

7557 Sweet Meadows Drive

7557 Sweet Meadows Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7557 Sweet Meadows Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This stunning 4/2/2 is conveniently located off the new Chisholm Trail Parkway providing quick, nearly traffic free commutes to downtown Fort Worth in just over 15 minutes.The kitchen is huge and provides loads of counter space and storage and has been updated with newer white appliances and granite countertops. With 2 living and 2 dining areas this property provides more than enough entertaining areas which could also be repurposed as an office, play room, etc. With a split floorplan, the master is separate from the other 3 secondary bedrooms and is complete with a large jetted tub, separate stand up shower, 2 vanities, linen closet, and large walk in closet. The large fenced backyard includes an 8' privacy fence as well as a built in storage shed.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7557 Sweet Meadows Drive have any available units?
7557 Sweet Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7557 Sweet Meadows Drive have?
Some of 7557 Sweet Meadows Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7557 Sweet Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7557 Sweet Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7557 Sweet Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7557 Sweet Meadows Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7557 Sweet Meadows Drive offer parking?
No, 7557 Sweet Meadows Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7557 Sweet Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7557 Sweet Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7557 Sweet Meadows Drive have a pool?
No, 7557 Sweet Meadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7557 Sweet Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 7557 Sweet Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7557 Sweet Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7557 Sweet Meadows Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

