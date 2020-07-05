All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

7537 Almondale Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Basswood Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice and specious 5 bedrooms 3 full bathroom. Master has two closets. Each room has large size walk in closet. New painting, all new appliance and new carpet. Off Basswood and I35, Easy to access 35, 287, 170. Sought after Keller ISD schools. Guest bedroom and full bath down. Formal dining, extensive tile flooring, walking trails behind home, covered back patio, full set of cabinets in Garage with a lot of storage space. Utility sink in garage too. Perfect location near I35. Close to shopping. Shorter term lease (12- months) is negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

