7537 Almondale Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets fireplace microwave carpet

Nice and specious 5 bedrooms 3 full bathroom. Master has two closets. Each room has large size walk in closet. New painting, all new appliance and new carpet. Off Basswood and I35, Easy to access 35, 287, 170. Sought after Keller ISD schools. Guest bedroom and full bath down. Formal dining, extensive tile flooring, walking trails behind home, covered back patio, full set of cabinets in Garage with a lot of storage space. Utility sink in garage too. Perfect location near I35. Close to shopping. Shorter term lease (12- months) is negotiable.