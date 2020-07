Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful duplex for rent in highly desired subdivision in Kingswood Place near Trail Lake. Duplex has 3 spacious bedrooms and another bonus room or second living area upstairs. 2 & half bathrooms. Kitchen, dining, and living room are open and spacious. Large fenced private backyard. One car garage. Applicants to verify all information. Deemed reliable but not guaranteed.