7413 Emerywood Lane

4 + 2 Single Story in Keller ISD - Summerfield Addition - It you're looking for a home with space for everyone in a great school district you've found it! This home offers 2 living areas & 2 dining spaces with 4 bedrooms & 2 spacious bathrooms. You'll love the shady, covered patio & backyard large enough for all kinds of fun & even a storage shed for a tidy garage. The floors in the bedrooms and main areas of the home have been updated (2017) with durable, commercial grade vinyl plank flooring for a beautiful updated look and - no carpet - a big help for those with allergies! You'll love all the little extras like crown molding and updated lighting package including sconce lighting in the front living and dining areas.



