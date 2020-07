7405 Novella Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

NEW CONSTRUCTION! NICE 3 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH DUPLEX LOCATED IN SW FORT WORTH. GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS -EASY CARE WOOD LIKE FLOORING AND TILE - NO CARPET! SMALL BACKYARD. STOVE, OVER THE RANGE MICROWAVE, REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED! STACKABLE WASHER DRYER ONLY -NOT INCLUDED! Pets are case by case basis - ONE PET UNDER 30 LBS ONLY -application fee $40.00 per adult 18 and older -NON REFUNDABLE - copy of DL's and 2 months proof of income submitted with each application - renter's insurance required.