Last updated December 16 2019 at 3:12 PM

7233 Overhill Road

7233 Overhill Road · No Longer Available
Location

7233 Overhill Road, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WOW! Recently renovated ready for move in! Coveted Ridglea Hills Addition, bursting with natural light and warm neutral colors. Recently installed, beautiful bamboo wood flooring throughout. The kitchen features granite slab counters and stainless steel appliances with large windows overlooking the backyard. Each bath has been updated with tile detailing; granite topped vanities and framed mirrors. Including 2 cedar-lined closets, oversized utility room and built-in cabinets in the garage with recently painted and sealed floors. Energy efficient include vinyl replacement windows, updated lighting and ceiling fans, insulated garage doors and recently replaced roof and Lennox HVAC system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7233 Overhill Road have any available units?
7233 Overhill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7233 Overhill Road have?
Some of 7233 Overhill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7233 Overhill Road currently offering any rent specials?
7233 Overhill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7233 Overhill Road pet-friendly?
No, 7233 Overhill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7233 Overhill Road offer parking?
Yes, 7233 Overhill Road offers parking.
Does 7233 Overhill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7233 Overhill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7233 Overhill Road have a pool?
No, 7233 Overhill Road does not have a pool.
Does 7233 Overhill Road have accessible units?
No, 7233 Overhill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7233 Overhill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7233 Overhill Road does not have units with dishwashers.

