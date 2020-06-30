7233 Overhill Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

WOW! Recently renovated ready for move in! Coveted Ridglea Hills Addition, bursting with natural light and warm neutral colors. Recently installed, beautiful bamboo wood flooring throughout. The kitchen features granite slab counters and stainless steel appliances with large windows overlooking the backyard. Each bath has been updated with tile detailing; granite topped vanities and framed mirrors. Including 2 cedar-lined closets, oversized utility room and built-in cabinets in the garage with recently painted and sealed floors. Energy efficient include vinyl replacement windows, updated lighting and ceiling fans, insulated garage doors and recently replaced roof and Lennox HVAC system.