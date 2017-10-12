Amenities

7226 Vanessa Available 03/01/19 7226 Vanessa - 3/Bed 2/Bath - $1595/month - Fabulous three bedroom, two bath home in Rancho Vista Subdivision! This 2017 home has so much to offer with tons of natural light, large open floor plan and designer paint colors. Every chef will love the work space in this kitchen and the gas cooktop! Large counter height granite breakfast bar for everyone to gather! Spacious Master bedroom and master bath with his and her sinks and a large walk in shower. Easy to maintain fenced in backyard with patio for entertaining. Hurry this one won't last long!



(RLNE4478362)