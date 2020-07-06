All apartments in Fort Worth
705 Oak Forest Drive
Last updated August 1 2019 at 7:20 AM

705 Oak Forest Drive

705 Oak Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

705 Oak Forest Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76114

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Great home in the highly sought after River District-Burton Hill area with private Trinity Trial access! Walk or bike to the Trinity River, Heim BBQ, Salsa Limon and Gemelle. Truly an outdoor lovers dream. Enjoy the tasteful design all throughout with hardwoods, subway tile, wainscotting, new fixtures, and paint. There is a third flex-room that would make a 3rd bedroom or study. The lease includes a brand new fridge, gas stove, washer-dryer, treehouse, swing-set and garden planters in the backyard. September 1st lease start date.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Oak Forest Drive have any available units?
705 Oak Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 705 Oak Forest Drive have?
Some of 705 Oak Forest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 Oak Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
705 Oak Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Oak Forest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 705 Oak Forest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 705 Oak Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 705 Oak Forest Drive offers parking.
Does 705 Oak Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 705 Oak Forest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Oak Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 705 Oak Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 705 Oak Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 705 Oak Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Oak Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 705 Oak Forest Drive has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
