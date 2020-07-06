705 Oak Forest Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Great home in the highly sought after River District-Burton Hill area with private Trinity Trial access! Walk or bike to the Trinity River, Heim BBQ, Salsa Limon and Gemelle. Truly an outdoor lovers dream. Enjoy the tasteful design all throughout with hardwoods, subway tile, wainscotting, new fixtures, and paint. There is a third flex-room that would make a 3rd bedroom or study. The lease includes a brand new fridge, gas stove, washer-dryer, treehouse, swing-set and garden planters in the backyard. September 1st lease start date.