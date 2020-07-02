6905 Winifred Dr.

Amenities

Nice Single Family Home in Wedgwood - This 3 bedroom home features all vinyl plank and a little ceramic, no carpet. It has a formal dining room and eat in kitchen. The living area has a wood burning fireplace. Ceiling fans in living area and all 3 bedrooms. Granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms. Back yard is fenced with a covered patio. House has all electric. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years. Pets ok with $500 pet deposit for each, half refundable at move out. All electric.



(RLNE4450613)