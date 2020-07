Amenities

This adorable single story home, located in a cul de sac, is ready for you and your family! The gorgeous master suite includes dual sinks, two walk in closets, a linen closet and garden tub. Large open kitchen with updated features, pretty tile work in the breakfast room, three full baths, and an incredible backyard makes this home perfect for entertaining. Don't miss out on this amazing home!