6824 Ashbury Drive

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

https://secure.rently.com/properties/709356

Centrally located in the heart of the Countryside Addition between South Meadows Crossing and Hallmark - Camelot neighborhood. This well-kept 3 bedroom and 1 bath home stands out with its large living room and garage conversion that turns this room into a spacious 3rd bedroom. Updated kitchen, carpet, and laminate flooring throughout the house. Crowley ISD.

Application completed at www.deguireproperties.com. Application fee $50 for each applicant over the age of 18. Security Deposit $1395, Administrative fee $125. Only small pets (dog or cat) limit 2 will be considered after completing Pet Screening. Non refundable pet fee will be assessed.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.