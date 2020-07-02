All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6824 Ashbury Drive

6824 Ashbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6824 Ashbury Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/709356
Centrally located in the heart of the Countryside Addition between South Meadows Crossing and Hallmark - Camelot neighborhood. This well-kept 3 bedroom and 1 bath home stands out with its large living room and garage conversion that turns this room into a spacious 3rd bedroom. Updated kitchen, carpet, and laminate flooring throughout the house. Crowley ISD.
Application completed at www.deguireproperties.com. Application fee $50 for each applicant over the age of 18. Security Deposit $1395, Administrative fee $125. Only small pets (dog or cat) limit 2 will be considered after completing Pet Screening. Non refundable pet fee will be assessed.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6824 Ashbury Drive have any available units?
6824 Ashbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6824 Ashbury Drive have?
Some of 6824 Ashbury Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6824 Ashbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6824 Ashbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6824 Ashbury Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6824 Ashbury Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6824 Ashbury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6824 Ashbury Drive offers parking.
Does 6824 Ashbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6824 Ashbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6824 Ashbury Drive have a pool?
No, 6824 Ashbury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6824 Ashbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 6824 Ashbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6824 Ashbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6824 Ashbury Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

