Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6733 Windwillow Drive

6733 Windwillow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6733 Windwillow Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
COMING SOON!!
Newly updated, this Single-Family Home located at 6733 Windwillow Drive, has 3 beds, 2 baths, and approximately 1,098 square feet. The property has a lot size of 4,945 sqft and was built in 1986. Home is located in the Summerfields neighborhood in Fort Worth in the Keller School District

Schools:
Elementary: Parkview
Middle: Fossil Hill
Hight: Fossil Ridge

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1986

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,395.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6733 Windwillow Drive have any available units?
6733 Windwillow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 6733 Windwillow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6733 Windwillow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6733 Windwillow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6733 Windwillow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6733 Windwillow Drive offer parking?
No, 6733 Windwillow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6733 Windwillow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6733 Windwillow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6733 Windwillow Drive have a pool?
No, 6733 Windwillow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6733 Windwillow Drive have accessible units?
No, 6733 Windwillow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6733 Windwillow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6733 Windwillow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6733 Windwillow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6733 Windwillow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

