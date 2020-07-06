664 River Garden Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets microwave bathtub refrigerator

Check out this stunning, like new, two-story home located just minutes from shopping, dining and trails. Beautiful curb appeal with well-maintained landscaping, makes this home memorable. Home features gorgeous vinyl wood flooring throughout first story, dark espresso cabinets, recessed lighting and open concept floor plan. All spacious bedrooms are located on the second floor with amazing natural lighting. Enjoy the master suite equipped with dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in closet. Come fall in love with this home today!