Fort Worth, TX
664 River Garden Drive
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:28 AM

664 River Garden Drive

664 River Garden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

664 River Garden Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76114
Eastgate

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Check out this stunning, like new, two-story home located just minutes from shopping, dining and trails. Beautiful curb appeal with well-maintained landscaping, makes this home memorable. Home features gorgeous vinyl wood flooring throughout first story, dark espresso cabinets, recessed lighting and open concept floor plan. All spacious bedrooms are located on the second floor with amazing natural lighting. Enjoy the master suite equipped with dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in closet. Come fall in love with this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 664 River Garden Drive have any available units?
664 River Garden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 664 River Garden Drive have?
Some of 664 River Garden Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 664 River Garden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
664 River Garden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 664 River Garden Drive pet-friendly?
No, 664 River Garden Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 664 River Garden Drive offer parking?
No, 664 River Garden Drive does not offer parking.
Does 664 River Garden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 664 River Garden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 664 River Garden Drive have a pool?
No, 664 River Garden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 664 River Garden Drive have accessible units?
No, 664 River Garden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 664 River Garden Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 664 River Garden Drive has units with dishwashers.

