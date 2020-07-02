6224 Wheaton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This completely updated property gives you that Urban Vibe with a completely Modern Feel as it is close to the Hulen Mall Area and Down Town Fort Worth. Be impressed as you walk into the open entry that leads to the large living area with Wood Plank flooring, lots of windows, fireplace and ceiling fan. The update sleek kitchen has granite counter tops, new appliance and window over the sink. The master suite has it own bathroom and a unique built in chest with mirror, ceiling fan and new carpet. There is a small back yard, storage building and covered breeze way area.