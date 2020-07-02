All apartments in Fort Worth
6224 Wheaton Drive

Location

6224 Wheaton Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This completely updated property gives you that Urban Vibe with a completely Modern Feel as it is close to the Hulen Mall Area and Down Town Fort Worth. Be impressed as you walk into the open entry that leads to the large living area with Wood Plank flooring, lots of windows, fireplace and ceiling fan. The update sleek kitchen has granite counter tops, new appliance and window over the sink. The master suite has it own bathroom and a unique built in chest with mirror, ceiling fan and new carpet. There is a small back yard, storage building and covered breeze way area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6224 Wheaton Drive have any available units?
6224 Wheaton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6224 Wheaton Drive have?
Some of 6224 Wheaton Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6224 Wheaton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6224 Wheaton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6224 Wheaton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6224 Wheaton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6224 Wheaton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6224 Wheaton Drive offers parking.
Does 6224 Wheaton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6224 Wheaton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6224 Wheaton Drive have a pool?
No, 6224 Wheaton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6224 Wheaton Drive have accessible units?
No, 6224 Wheaton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6224 Wheaton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6224 Wheaton Drive has units with dishwashers.

