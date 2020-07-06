All apartments in Fort Worth
6212 Sundown Drive

Location

6212 Sundown Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76114
Eastgate

Amenities

garage
playground
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Come and see this quaint brick home in the up and coming river district! This sweet house is located on a quiet cul de sac with direct access to trinity trails. The home features a large yard with mature trees and is just a five minute walk from a beautiful playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6212 Sundown Drive have any available units?
6212 Sundown Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 6212 Sundown Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6212 Sundown Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6212 Sundown Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6212 Sundown Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6212 Sundown Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6212 Sundown Drive offers parking.
Does 6212 Sundown Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6212 Sundown Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6212 Sundown Drive have a pool?
No, 6212 Sundown Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6212 Sundown Drive have accessible units?
No, 6212 Sundown Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6212 Sundown Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6212 Sundown Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6212 Sundown Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6212 Sundown Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

