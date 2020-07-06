6212 Sundown Drive

Come and see this quaint brick home in the up and coming river district! This sweet house is located on a quiet cul de sac with direct access to trinity trails. The home features a large yard with mature trees and is just a five minute walk from a beautiful playground.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
