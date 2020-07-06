All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6173 River Pointe Dr

6173 River Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6173 River Pointe Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76114
River Gardens

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous two story property, recently built with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, back fenced yard. Open living area with vaulted ceilings, dining area adjacent to big kitchen with plenty of cabinets space and pantry! Bedrooms and full bathrooms are located in the 2nd floor of the property. Master bath with double sink and separate shower and tub!For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/6173-river-pointe-dr

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6173 River Pointe Dr have any available units?
6173 River Pointe Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 6173 River Pointe Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6173 River Pointe Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6173 River Pointe Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6173 River Pointe Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6173 River Pointe Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6173 River Pointe Dr offers parking.
Does 6173 River Pointe Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6173 River Pointe Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6173 River Pointe Dr have a pool?
No, 6173 River Pointe Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6173 River Pointe Dr have accessible units?
No, 6173 River Pointe Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6173 River Pointe Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6173 River Pointe Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6173 River Pointe Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6173 River Pointe Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

