6101 Redear Drive

6101 Redear Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6101 Redear Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Marine Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This single story charm offers formal dining room, eat in kitchen that opens to the family room with corner decorative fireplace. The home offers a Split floor plan with master suite. Enjoy garden tub, separate shower,dual sinks & walk in closets.
Neutral colors throughout. Enjoy the large back yard with covered patio.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6101 Redear Drive have any available units?
6101 Redear Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6101 Redear Drive have?
Some of 6101 Redear Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6101 Redear Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6101 Redear Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6101 Redear Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6101 Redear Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6101 Redear Drive offer parking?
No, 6101 Redear Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6101 Redear Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6101 Redear Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6101 Redear Drive have a pool?
No, 6101 Redear Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6101 Redear Drive have accessible units?
No, 6101 Redear Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6101 Redear Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6101 Redear Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

