6101 Redear Drive

Amenities
This single story charm offers formal dining room, eat in kitchen that opens to the family room with corner decorative fireplace. The home offers a Split floor plan with master suite. Enjoy garden tub, separate shower,dual sinks & walk in closets.
Neutral colors throughout. Enjoy the large back yard with covered patio.
http://pamtexas.com/qualifying-criteria/
http://pamtexas.com/rental-application/privacy-policy/
http://pamtexas.com/wpcontent/uploads/2016/04/2016-IBS.pdf
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.