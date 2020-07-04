All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6008 Westridge Lane

6008 Westridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6008 Westridge Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76116

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Very spacious and low maintenance 1 bedroom condo in Spanish Gardens. Updated with new carpet, windows and laminate flooring. Cozy kitchen with all new appliances, granite countertops and breakfast bar. Modern fixtures throughout. Large living area with dining and over-sized patio. Nice sized bedroom with walk-in closet. Bathroom has all new granite and tile tub with large linen closet. HOA covers gas, water and trash. Unit has washer and dryer hookups and lots of storage. 1 assigned parking space. Close to Clearkfork, Ridglea Country Club, all the amenities off Camp Bowie, Downtown and the Cultural District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6008 Westridge Lane have any available units?
6008 Westridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6008 Westridge Lane have?
Some of 6008 Westridge Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6008 Westridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6008 Westridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6008 Westridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6008 Westridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6008 Westridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6008 Westridge Lane offers parking.
Does 6008 Westridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6008 Westridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6008 Westridge Lane have a pool?
No, 6008 Westridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6008 Westridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 6008 Westridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6008 Westridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6008 Westridge Lane has units with dishwashers.

