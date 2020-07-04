5808 Mirror Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179 The Parks at Boat Club
Amenities
granite counters
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
Awesome home for lease in desirable neighborhood. Granite countertops and an island are features located in the kitchen. The master bedroom offers an ensuite with dual sinks and a separate tub and shower. Located in Tarrant County with easy access to FM 1220 Boat Club Rd.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5808 Mirror Ridge Drive have any available units?
5808 Mirror Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5808 Mirror Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5808 Mirror Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.