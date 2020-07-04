All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 12 2019 at 10:58 AM

5808 Mirror Ridge Drive

5808 Mirror Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5808 Mirror Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
The Parks at Boat Club

Amenities

granite counters
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
Awesome home for lease in desirable neighborhood. Granite countertops and an island are features located in the kitchen. The master bedroom offers an ensuite with dual sinks and a separate tub and shower. Located in Tarrant County with easy access to FM 1220 Boat Club Rd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5808 Mirror Ridge Drive have any available units?
5808 Mirror Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5808 Mirror Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5808 Mirror Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5808 Mirror Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5808 Mirror Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5808 Mirror Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 5808 Mirror Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5808 Mirror Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5808 Mirror Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5808 Mirror Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 5808 Mirror Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5808 Mirror Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 5808 Mirror Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5808 Mirror Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5808 Mirror Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5808 Mirror Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5808 Mirror Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

