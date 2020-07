Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Immaculate 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath house! Hardwood floors in entry welcome you to this beautiful home with master down and 3 large bedrooms plus game room upstairs. Separated formal dining room can be used as a study. Kitchen features granite counter tops and many cabinets space. Large backyard with covered patio plus huge wood deck! Fridge, washer and dryer included! Convenient to shopping, entertainment and highway! Must-see!