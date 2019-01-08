5605 Boca Raton Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Bright & cozy 2BR 2BA Townhome in Fort Worth, close to highways. So many beautiful touches in this unit. New ceramic wood-look tile in common areas. Kitchen has lots of counter space & freshly painted cabinets. Granite counters in kitchen & baths. Sunlight spills into every room with large windows & glass doors throughout & recessed lighting for evening. Enjoy the outdoors without having to leave your home! Private outdoor patio with pergola just off kitchen & living area as well as a courtyard off the master & living area. Enjoy the pool and well-kept grounds of your neighborhood. Property also listed for sale. Refrigerator included. Property also listed for sale MLS#14317228.