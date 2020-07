Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 + 2 Beautiful Home in Keller ISD for Lease! - Beautiful, well-kept home in desired Keller ISD. This home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 living and 2 dining areas. 4th bedroom could be used as study or office with french doors. Kitchen is large with tons of cabinet space and open to the living area. Offers wood, carpet and ceramic tile throughout.



(RLNE5406990)