5408 Chinkapin Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spacious well maintained one story home in Villages of Woodland Springs!Up front is study or extra living room. large kitchen including granite counters, stainless appliances, gas range, island, pantry and lots cabinets. The backyard has covered patio and is landscaped. Living room is open to kitchen and has a fireplace for you to use just in time for winter Master bedroom is separate from the other two bedrooms with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Community offers swimming pools, ponds, trails and close proximity to schools, shopping and highways.