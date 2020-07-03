All apartments in Fort Worth
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5408 Chinkapin Lane
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:12 AM

5408 Chinkapin Lane

5408 Chinkapin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5408 Chinkapin Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious well maintained one story home in Villages of Woodland Springs!Up front is study or extra living room. large kitchen including granite counters, stainless appliances, gas range, island, pantry and lots cabinets. The backyard has covered patio and is landscaped. Living room is open to kitchen and has a fireplace for you to use just in time for winter Master bedroom is separate from the other two bedrooms with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Community offers swimming pools, ponds, trails and close proximity to schools, shopping and highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5408 Chinkapin Lane have any available units?
5408 Chinkapin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5408 Chinkapin Lane have?
Some of 5408 Chinkapin Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5408 Chinkapin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5408 Chinkapin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5408 Chinkapin Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5408 Chinkapin Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5408 Chinkapin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5408 Chinkapin Lane offers parking.
Does 5408 Chinkapin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5408 Chinkapin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5408 Chinkapin Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5408 Chinkapin Lane has a pool.
Does 5408 Chinkapin Lane have accessible units?
No, 5408 Chinkapin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5408 Chinkapin Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5408 Chinkapin Lane has units with dishwashers.

