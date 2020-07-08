5212 Sioux Creek Trail

Amenities

Solar Panels! Tornado Shelter! Keller ISD - 1-story split bedroom floor plan in Keller ISD with STORM SHELTER! Spacious living area w corner wood burn fireplace & crown molding. Eat-in island kitchen with island and all appliances provided. Enjoy the reduced electric bills with SOLAR PANELS! Large fenced yard. WATER FILTRATION with services paid. Full sprinkler system. *HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED* contact our office for information.



Watch the video walk through at: https://youtu.be/kMQAlFe2LRU



**In light of the National Emergency surrounding the Coronavirus, we will urge applicants and prospective residents to utilize our web site with photos of our available homes featured as vacant.

We will only schedule a property viewings once applicants have been pre-screened, have submitted completed rental applications and are prepared to secure the property with a deposit after the physical property viewing.

We urge prospects to consider renting sight-unseen from these listings if they can not travel to view homes physically. We will not be scheduling any viewings by surrogates out of consideration to our residents, agents, and their families.



We hope you will understand this policy change. https://straightforwardpropertymanagement.com/rental-search/



