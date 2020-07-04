All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

5137 Breeze Hollow Court, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Parkview Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e3b5a8c05f ---- This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home boasts an open and bright floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Enjoy updated dark wood laminate flooring & decorative fixtures. It has a large kitchen with black appliances to include a built-in microwave, electric stove, dishwasher and disposal. It is nestled in Parkview Hills which offers a park with a playground. To schedule a viewing, please visit www.allcountygroup.com under Available Rentals and choose the green Schedule a Showing button on the property you would like to see. Call All County Office (817) 567-2500. Security Deposit: $1600.00 Pet Fee: $300 NRF pet fee for the first pet, and $150.00 NRF for the 2nd due at lease signing. $25 monthly pet fee per animal. Admin. Fee: $300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5137 Breeze Hollow Court have any available units?
5137 Breeze Hollow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5137 Breeze Hollow Court have?
Some of 5137 Breeze Hollow Court's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5137 Breeze Hollow Court currently offering any rent specials?
5137 Breeze Hollow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5137 Breeze Hollow Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5137 Breeze Hollow Court is pet friendly.
Does 5137 Breeze Hollow Court offer parking?
Yes, 5137 Breeze Hollow Court offers parking.
Does 5137 Breeze Hollow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5137 Breeze Hollow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5137 Breeze Hollow Court have a pool?
No, 5137 Breeze Hollow Court does not have a pool.
Does 5137 Breeze Hollow Court have accessible units?
No, 5137 Breeze Hollow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5137 Breeze Hollow Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5137 Breeze Hollow Court has units with dishwashers.

