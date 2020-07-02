5000 Mountain Spring Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Your family will love this newer duplex on a large corner lot in a great location. Low utility bills, all energy efficient appliances. Electricity included in rent! Very private. This nicely updated duplex is ready to be your new home. It has a great layout with good sized bedrooms and a large open family room and kitchen. Great landscaping and a garage. Off Trail Lake, south of Hulen mall and near Chisholm Trail Parkway. $65 online application fee per person over 18. No evictions, must prove income is 3x the amount of rent. One time admin fee of $157 upon lease signing. Pets are case by case. SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR AT WWW.RENTERSWAREHOUSE.COM