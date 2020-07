Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Please note - No pets. Requires a 620 credit score. Gross income must be at least three times amount of rent. Contact your agent to show.



Cute house with great floor plan, well maintained. Open kitchen with granite countertops and subway tile backsplash, family room with fireplace. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Nice size master bedroom with big closet, master bath with garden tub. Fenced yard and covered patio. Great neighborhood and schools. Tenant to verify schools and dimensions.