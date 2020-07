Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Charming home in Keller ISD! Immaculate 1 story house with open and bright floor plan. NO CARPET. Beautiful flooring and designer colors. Tons of work space and large dining area that flows to spacious living room. Master bedroom separated from other bedrooms and sits at the back of the house, with lots of natural light. Must see!