Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4885 Trail Hollow Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4885 Trail Hollow Dr.

4885 Trail Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4885 Trail Hollow Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
4885 Trail Hollow Dr. Available 04/08/19 "Fort Worth Texas Homes for Rent" Bear Creek Vista Addition. Keller ISD - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Bear Creek Vista Addition. Open kitchen, dining and living room. Split master bedroom with large walk-in closet. Laminate flooring in living room/hallway, tile in wet areas and carpet in bedrooms.

www.fortworthpropertymanagement.com

UTILITY & MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:
With this new program, we will mail you the exact filters you need for your HVAC system every 30 days. Quality filters that are the right size for your home are sent directly to you at the right time. This will help you save 5-15% off of your heating and cooling bill, help your unit run more efficiently, and create a healthier living environment. All you have to do is install the filters within two (2) days of receipt. If, for some reason, you can't, then please let us know and we'll show you how.

This program costs you $20 per month which is paid as part of your monthly rent. While we have language in the lease to cover this, we wanted to make sure you are aware of the program ahead of time and fully understand why we've made this part of our agreement.

(RLNE3859295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4885 Trail Hollow Dr. have any available units?
4885 Trail Hollow Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4885 Trail Hollow Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4885 Trail Hollow Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4885 Trail Hollow Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 4885 Trail Hollow Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4885 Trail Hollow Dr. offer parking?
No, 4885 Trail Hollow Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4885 Trail Hollow Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4885 Trail Hollow Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4885 Trail Hollow Dr. have a pool?
No, 4885 Trail Hollow Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4885 Trail Hollow Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4885 Trail Hollow Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4885 Trail Hollow Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4885 Trail Hollow Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4885 Trail Hollow Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4885 Trail Hollow Dr. has units with air conditioning.

