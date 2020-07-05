4801 Bellcrest Court

Amenities

Cute 2-1 house with large back yard on corner lot. Living area has large windows with view to back yard and built in shelves. Kitchen includes gas stove, refrigerator and lots of counter space. Dining area has large window overlooking front yard. Bedrooms are nice size and hall bathroom has storage, long vanity and enclosed tub-shower. Close to Lake Worth and Eagle Mountain Lakes, retail and restaurants. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. NO CATS.

All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.