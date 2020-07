Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Keller ISD with 4 bedrooms! - This is a great property within Keller ISD. The HVAC system was replaced in 2017. Downstairs are 3 beds, 2 baths. Upstairs the loft can be used as a second living area or a 4th bedroom. Features include beautiful wood floors, high ceilings, and a large storage shed. You will love the split master with dual sinks and nice closet. Atrium room for your herb garden or plants. Tarrant and Fort Worth Housing vouchers accepted.



(RLNE4706051)