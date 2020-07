Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace game room

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Awesome 3 bedroom with extra large gameroom or 2nd LR and Texas size back yard with covered patio great for entertaining. Kitchen has granite countertops with island. New Luxury planks through-out. NO Carpet*Formal living, kitchen and breakfast down. 2nd living or gameroom and all bedrooms upstairs. Master has large garden tub with 2 linen closets. Large back yard with storage sheds. Close to restaurants and shopping