4608 Riverpark Drive
4608 Riverpark Drive

4608 Riverpark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4608 Riverpark Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 bedroom 2 bath in desirable Keller ISD. Please note the property has foundation problems and the owner will not repair the foundation. No evictions and no felonies allowed. Pet restrictions apply contact agent. The 4th bedroom is the converted garage. There is no garage or carport but there is a driveway. App fee is $35 per adult non refundable. Section 8 considered

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4608 Riverpark Drive have any available units?
4608 Riverpark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4608 Riverpark Drive have?
Some of 4608 Riverpark Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4608 Riverpark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4608 Riverpark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4608 Riverpark Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4608 Riverpark Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4608 Riverpark Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4608 Riverpark Drive offers parking.
Does 4608 Riverpark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4608 Riverpark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4608 Riverpark Drive have a pool?
No, 4608 Riverpark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4608 Riverpark Drive have accessible units?
No, 4608 Riverpark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4608 Riverpark Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4608 Riverpark Drive has units with dishwashers.

