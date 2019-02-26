4608 Riverpark Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 bedroom 2 bath in desirable Keller ISD. Please note the property has foundation problems and the owner will not repair the foundation. No evictions and no felonies allowed. Pet restrictions apply contact agent. The 4th bedroom is the converted garage. There is no garage or carport but there is a driveway. App fee is $35 per adult non refundable. Section 8 considered