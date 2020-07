Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

4/2/2 Eagle Mountain Saginaw Schools - This single story home has 4 nice size bedrooms and is an open concept floor concept with eat in kitchen, large pantry laundry room combo.This home has wood vinyl planking in the entry, living room, and kitchen area. and newer carpet in all the bedrooms. The master suite is separated from the 3 smaller bedrooms which are located at the back of the home.Low maintenance yard. * fridge, washer & dryer are not included.



(RLNE2063851)