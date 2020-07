Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Zoned for Keller ISD, this home is ready for you! Beautifully landscaped corner lot with plenty of room in the backyard. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with an open floor plan and separate living and dining areas. Also, gleaming hardwood floors throughout, a warm brick fireplace, open concept kitchen with granite counter tops. Don’t miss out on the one. Landlord covers lawn mowing. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis.