Fort Worth, TX
4437 Donnelly Ave
Last updated September 7 2019 at 7:38 AM

4437 Donnelly Ave

4437 Donnelly Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4437 Donnelly Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Alamo Heights

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3/1/1 new central air/heat, gas stove, fenced backyard, Newly remodeled with a key-less entry.
Location, Location, Location, completely remodeled 3/1/1 one block from Central Market off of Hulen, Close to all schools, shopping, and highways.

Non Smoking *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.
Admin Fee-$300.00
Deposit-One Month Rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4437 Donnelly Ave have any available units?
4437 Donnelly Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4437 Donnelly Ave have?
Some of 4437 Donnelly Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4437 Donnelly Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4437 Donnelly Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4437 Donnelly Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4437 Donnelly Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4437 Donnelly Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4437 Donnelly Ave offers parking.
Does 4437 Donnelly Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4437 Donnelly Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4437 Donnelly Ave have a pool?
No, 4437 Donnelly Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4437 Donnelly Ave have accessible units?
No, 4437 Donnelly Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4437 Donnelly Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4437 Donnelly Ave has units with dishwashers.

