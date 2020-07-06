4437 Donnelly Ave

Amenities
3/1/1 new central air/heat, gas stove, fenced backyard, Newly remodeled with a key-less entry.
Location, Location, Location, completely remodeled 3/1/1 one block from Central Market off of Hulen, Close to all schools, shopping, and highways.
Non Smoking *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.
Admin Fee-$300.00
Deposit-One Month Rent